Tampax Radiant Super Plus Absorbency Unscented Tampons
Tampax Radiant Super Plus Absorbency Unscented Tampons
Tampax Radiant Super Plus Absorbency Unscented Tampons
Tampax Radiant Super Plus Absorbency Unscented Tampons
Tampax Radiant Super Plus Absorbency Unscented Tampons

28 ctUPC: 0007301063111
Product Details

It's a new time for that time of the month. Get up to 100% leak and odor-free protection with Tampax Radiant tampons designed with a LeakGuard Braid to help stop leaks before they even happen. Thanks to their Textured Grip, they are specifically designed for incredibly comfortable tampon insertion. Plus, they come in a CleanSeal Wrapper created for more** ease, more clean, and more hygiene - to help dispose of them wherever you are. Don't settle for less when you can get more. Discover outstanding protection for up to eight hours with Tampax.

  • Protection you can feel good about
  • Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching
  • Clinically tested to be gentle on skin
  • FSA and HSA Eligible

*Natural rubber latex

**Versus Tampax Pearl