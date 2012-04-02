Hover to Zoom
Tampax Radiant Super Plus Absorbency Unscented Tampons
28 ctUPC: 0007301063111
It's a new time for that time of the month. Get up to 100% leak and odor-free protection with Tampax Radiant tampons designed with a LeakGuard Braid to help stop leaks before they even happen. Thanks to their Textured Grip, they are specifically designed for incredibly comfortable tampon insertion. Plus, they come in a CleanSeal Wrapper created for more** ease, more clean, and more hygiene - to help dispose of them wherever you are. Don't settle for less when you can get more. Discover outstanding protection for up to eight hours with Tampax.
- Protection you can feel good about
- Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching
- Clinically tested to be gentle on skin
- FSA and HSA Eligible
*Natural rubber latex
**Versus Tampax Pearl