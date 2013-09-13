Hover to Zoom
Tampax Super Absorbency Unscented Cardboard Applicator Tampons
40 ctUPC: 0007301032110
It's time to Tampax and live your life without limits. Get incredible comfort and protection with Tampax Cardboard tampons made with a LeakGuard Skirt to help stop leaks before they even happen. They feature an Anti-Slip Grip for easy insertion and gently expand to your individual shape thanks to FormFit. Tampax Cardboard Super Absorbency provides you with up to eight hours of protection you can feel good about.
Ready to ditch the leaks? Get amazing protection with Tampax.
- Tampax Cardboard Super tampons offer up to eight hours of comfortable protection
- Free of dyes, perfume, latex*, BPA, and elemental chlorine bleaching
- Clinically tested gentle on skin
*Natural rubber latex