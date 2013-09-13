Hover to Zoom
Tampax Super Absorbency Unscented Tampons with Cardboard Applicator
20 ctUPC: 0007301038010
With up to eight hours of comfortable protection, you can live without limits even while on your period. Free of perfume, dyes, and chlorine bleaching, Tampax tampons with a cardboard applicator are also clinically tested gentle on skin, so you can feel confident about wearing them. Featuring a LeakGuard Skirt, thesetampons offer backup protection to help stop leaks before they happen. Their FormFit design gently expands to your individual shape, while their Smooth Removal Layer makes using tampons a breeze.
- Free of Perfume
- Free of Elemental Chlorine Bleaching
- Tampon Free of Dyes