With up to eight hours of comfortable protection, you can live without limits even while on your period. Free of perfume, dyes, and chlorine bleaching, Tampax tampons with a cardboard applicator are also clinically tested gentle on skin, so you can feel confident about wearing them. Featuring a LeakGuard Skirt, thesetampons offer backup protection to help stop leaks before they happen. Their FormFit design gently expands to your individual shape, while their Smooth Removal Layer makes using tampons a breeze.

Free of Perfume

Free of Elemental Chlorine Bleaching

Tampon Free of Dyes