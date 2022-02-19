Tampico Citrus Punch
Product Details
Orange, tangerine, and lemon flavors, what will Tampico think up next? This delicious juice drink whips up an imaginative blend of fruit flavors in every sip. Providing 100% daily value of vitamin C per serving, Tampico Citrus Punch delights your taste buds with our trademark irresistible flavor. Whether as an addition to morning breakfast or as an afternoon snack, a gallon of Tampico in the fridge will keep everyone satisfied. At only 30 calories and 6 grams of sugar per serving, Tampico Citrus Punch delivers on flavor!
- Medley of orange, tangerine, and lemon flavors
- Gallon size with easy pour handle
- 100% DV vitamin C per serving
- Fat free
- Gluten free
- Drink chilled and with ice for optimal flavor
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Less Than 2% of Orange Juice from Concentrate, Tangerine Juice Form Concentrate, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), EDTA (To Help Protect Flavor), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Neotame, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Food Starch - Modified, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Corn Oil, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
