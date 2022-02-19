Ingredients

Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Less Than 2% of Orange Juice from Concentrate, Tangerine Juice Form Concentrate, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), EDTA (To Help Protect Flavor), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Neotame, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Food Starch - Modified, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Corn Oil, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

