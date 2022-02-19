Ingredients

Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Less Than 2% of Mango Juice from Concentrate, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Tangerine Juice from Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate (To Help Protect Flavor), EDTA (To Help Protect Flavor), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Neotame, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Food Starch - Modified, Yellow 6, Corn Oil, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

