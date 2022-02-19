Tampico Mango Punch
Product Details
Discover a smooth juice drink teeming with the lush flavors of mango, orange and tangerine. After just a sip, Tampico Mango Punch whisks you away to your own fruity paradise and offers a taste sensation you aren’t likely to forget. Providing 100% daily value of vitamin C per serving, Tampico Mango Punch delights your taste buds with our trademark irresistible flavor. Whether as an addition to morning breakfast or as an afternoon snack, a gallon of Tampico in the fridge will keep everyone satisfied. At only 30 calories and 6 grams of sugar per serving, Tampico Mango Punch delivers on flavor!
- Medley of mango, orange, and tangerine flavors
- Gallon size with easy pour handle
- 100% DV vitamin C per serving
- Fat free
- Gluten free
- Drink chilled and with ice for optimal flavor
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Less Than 2% of Mango Juice from Concentrate, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Tangerine Juice from Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate (To Help Protect Flavor), EDTA (To Help Protect Flavor), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Neotame, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Food Starch - Modified, Yellow 6, Corn Oil, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
