Discover a smooth juice drink teeming with the lush flavors of mango, orange and tangerine. After just a sip, Tampico Mango Punch whisks you away to your own fruity paradise and offers a taste sensation you aren’t likely to forget. Providing 100% daily value of vitamin C per serving, Tampico Mango Punch delights your taste buds with our trademark irresistible flavor. Whether as an addition to morning breakfast or as an afternoon snack, a gallon of Tampico in the fridge will keep everyone satisfied. At only 30 calories and 6 grams of sugar per serving, Tampico Mango Punch delivers on flavor!

  • Medley of mango, orange, and tangerine flavors
  • Gallon size with easy pour handle
  • 100% DV vitamin C per serving
  • Fat free
  • Gluten free
  • Drink chilled and with ice for optimal flavor

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Sugar6g
Protein0g
Vitamin C90mg100%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Less Than 2% of Mango Juice from Concentrate, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Tangerine Juice from Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Potassium Sorbate (To Help Protect Flavor), EDTA (To Help Protect Flavor), Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Neotame, Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Food Starch - Modified, Yellow 6, Corn Oil, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
