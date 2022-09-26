Tang Orange Powdered Drink Mix
Product Details
Tang Naturally Flavored Orange Powdered Drink Mix is a great way to jump start your day. Made with a refreshingly sweet orange taste, Tang has 100% of your Daily Value of Vitamin C and is a good source of calcium. This Tang Naturally Flavored Orange Powdered Drink Mix comes in a resealable canister to help lock in flavor and with an easy-measure lid for simple, fast preparation. Each 20 ounce canister makes 6 quarts of product, so there is enough for the whole family to enjoy! To prepare, simply pour the powdered orange drink mix into plastic or glass pitcher, add water, stir, and enjoy! Start your day off right with the refreshing taste of Tang!
- One 20 oz. canister of Tang Naturally Flavored Orange Powdered Drink Mix
- Tang Naturally Flavored Orange Powdered Drink Mix makes 6 quarts when mixed with water
- 100% Daily Value of Vitamin C
- Good Source of Calcium
- Refreshing orange flavored drink helps start your day right
- Resealable canister with easy-measure lid
- Simply mix orange drink powder with water and enjoy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Fructose, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness), Contains Less Than 2% of Natural Flavor, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Guar and Xanthan Gums (Provide Body), Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Artificial Color, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, BHA (To Help Protect Flavor)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More