Tanka 100% Natural Buffalo Cranberry Bar
1 OZUPC: 0089773700101
Product Details
Minimally processed, no artificial ingredients. No nitrites except for those naturally occurring in sea salt and celery juice. Buffalo used raised with no antibiotics or added hormones. Federal regulations prohibit the use of hormones in Buffalo.
- No Nitrites, Antibiotics, or Added Hormones
- Gluten Free
- 7G Protein
- Slow Smoked Original
- No MSG, Soy, or Lactose
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bar (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium260mg10.83%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar6g
Protein7g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Buffalo, Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar) Sea Salt, Encapsulated Lactic Acid, Celery Juice, Black Pepper, Spices, Garlic, Onion Powder, Red Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
