3 ozUPC: 0089773700103
Tender, Savory and Slightly Sweet

Tanka Bites: from the heart of the Lakota Sioux Nation. Based on their traditional food known as wasna, they combine lean, prairie-raised Buffalo with dried cranberries and a blend of spicy peppers.

  • No Artificial Preservatives, Dyes, or Fillers
  • Native American Natural Foods
  • 7G Protein
  • No Nitrates, No Antibiotics, or Added Hormones
  • Certified Gluten Free
  • No MSG • No Soy • No Lactose

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4bites (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium260mg10.83%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar6g
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Buffalo, Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar), Sea Salt, Encapsulated Lactic Acid, Celery Juice, Black Pepper, Habanero Pepper, Jalapeno Pepper, Spices, Garlic, Onion Powder, Red Pepper

Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
