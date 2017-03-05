Tanka Bites Buffalo Meat With Cranberries And Pepper Blend
Product Details
Tender, Savory and Slightly Sweet
Tanka Bites: from the heart of the Lakota Sioux Nation. Based on their traditional food known as wasna, they combine lean, prairie-raised Buffalo with dried cranberries and a blend of spicy peppers.
- No Artificial Preservatives, Dyes, or Fillers
- Native American Natural Foods
- 7G Protein
- No Nitrates, No Antibiotics, or Added Hormones
- Certified Gluten Free
- No MSG • No Soy • No Lactose
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Buffalo, Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar), Sea Salt, Encapsulated Lactic Acid, Celery Juice, Black Pepper, Habanero Pepper, Jalapeno Pepper, Spices, Garlic, Onion Powder, Red Pepper
Allergen Info
Contains Celery and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More