Tap5983N Candy And Jelly Deep Fry Thermometer
The 5983N Classic Candy/Deep Fry Thermometer features large easy-to-read to read temperature zones spirit filled glass thermometer tube and common candy temperatures etched into casing. Large Easy To Read Temperature Zones. Features . Insulated Handle With Built-in Plan Clip. Temperature Range From 100f-400f To 200c. Durable Stainless Steel. Length - 12 in.. Dishwasher Safe