Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Taralyn Brut Sparkling Sparkling Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008500002361
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2
Product Details
Taralyn Brut is sparkling wine from California with delicate hints of citrus and peach. Named Taralyn, Gaelic for “Star on the Hill”, the bright effervescence and soft sparkling bubbles remind us of a brilliant starry night.
- Charmat method sparkling wine
- Chill well before opening
- Pairs well with stuffed mushrooms and fresh seafood
- To open, point bottle away from self and others, remove hood, hold stopper firmly and slowly twist out by hand.
- Alcohol Level: 10.5% ABV