Taralyn Brut is sparkling wine from California with delicate hints of citrus and peach. Named Taralyn, Gaelic for “Star on the Hill”, the bright effervescence and soft sparkling bubbles remind us of a brilliant starry night.

Charmat method sparkling wine

Chill well before opening

Pairs well with stuffed mushrooms and fresh seafood

To open, point bottle away from self and others, remove hood, hold stopper firmly and slowly twist out by hand.

Alcohol Level: 10.5% ABV