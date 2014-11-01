Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Taste Nirvana Real Coconut Water with Pulp
9.5 fl ozUPC: 0001125980688
Purchase Options
Product Details
Savored whole with BOTH water and pulp eaten at the same time, this is the most traditional (and in our opinion-delicious) mode of coconut enjoyment.
- Yummy Coconut Bits
- Sweet Thai Coconuts
- Not From Concentrate
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Simple Coconut Water & Pulp - That's It!
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (280 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.5%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Calcium20mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coconut Water, Coconut Pulp
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More