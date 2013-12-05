Taste Nirvana Real Coconut Water with Pulp Perspective: front
Taste Nirvana Real Coconut Water with Pulp

16.2 fl ozUPC: 0001125990422
Savored whole with BOTH water and pulp eaten at the same time—this is the most traditional (and in our opinion DELICIOUS) mode of coconut enjoyment. This will be the BEST TASTING coconut water you'll ever have—only second to actually cracking one open yourself. Our uniquely fragrant coconuts are harvested from Thailand's famous groves. Ideal soil and weather conditions make them grow more naturally sweet here than anywhere else in the world. We simply do not skimp on quality. We hand-select from perfectly times harvests for the most flavorful coconuts. You can absolutely taste the difference!

  • Pulp with Tender Coconut Bits
  • Non-GMO Verified
  • Gluten Free
  • Zero Cholesterol

Non GMO
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar9g
Protein0g
Calcium24mg2%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Coconut Water, Coconut Pulp, Coconut Essence, Less Than 1% Fruit Sugar

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

