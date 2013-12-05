Taste Nirvana Real Coconut Water with Pulp
Product Details
Savored whole with BOTH water and pulp eaten at the same time—this is the most traditional (and in our opinion DELICIOUS) mode of coconut enjoyment. This will be the BEST TASTING coconut water you'll ever have—only second to actually cracking one open yourself. Our uniquely fragrant coconuts are harvested from Thailand's famous groves. Ideal soil and weather conditions make them grow more naturally sweet here than anywhere else in the world. We simply do not skimp on quality. We hand-select from perfectly times harvests for the most flavorful coconuts. You can absolutely taste the difference!
- Pulp with Tender Coconut Bits
- Non-GMO Verified
- Gluten Free
- Zero Cholesterol
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coconut Water, Coconut Pulp, Coconut Essence, Less Than 1% Fruit Sugar
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
