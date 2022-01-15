Hover to Zoom
Taste Nirvana Real Coconut Water
9.5 fl ozUPC: 0001125980686
Product Details
Our coconuts are harvested from Thailand's famous groves. They grow naturally sweeter here than anywhere else. We know how to pick 'em for you - we grew up drinking this heavenly stuff!
- Real Coconut Water
- Non-GMO Verified
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (280 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin C25mg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Coconut Water, Coconut Essence, Less Than 1% Fruit Sugar, Vitamin C
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
