Taste of Thai Pad Thai Noodles
Product Details
Make real Pad Thai in no time! The rice noodles and Pad Thai sauce are all right here. Just cook in the microwave and serve.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sauce Ingredients: Sugar, Tamarind, Water, Sweet Radish, Shallot, Garlic, Glucose Syrup, Soybean Oil, Potassium Chloride, Miso (Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Salt, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soybeans, Corn, Maltodextrin), Yeast Extract, Paprika Oleoresin, Lime Flavor, Rice Wine, Citric Acid, Alpha-tocopherol (Antioxidant), Chili Oleoresin.Peanut Sachet Ingredients: Peanuts, Tocopherol (An Antioxidant).Rice Noodles Ingredients: Rice Flour, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
