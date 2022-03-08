Taste of Thai Pad Thai Noodles Perspective: front
Taste of Thai Pad Thai Noodles Perspective: left
Taste of Thai Pad Thai Noodles Perspective: top
Taste of Thai Pad Thai Noodles

5.75 ozUPC: 0007065080076
Make real Pad Thai in no time! The rice noodles and Pad Thai sauce are all right here. Just cook in the microwave and serve.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (163 g)
Amount per serving
Calories520
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium780mg33.91%
Total Carbohydrate106g38.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar27g
Protein10g
Calcium46mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium1011mg20%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sauce Ingredients: Sugar, Tamarind, Water, Sweet Radish, Shallot, Garlic, Glucose Syrup, Soybean Oil, Potassium Chloride, Miso (Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Salt, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soybeans, Corn, Maltodextrin), Yeast Extract, Paprika Oleoresin, Lime Flavor, Rice Wine, Citric Acid, Alpha-tocopherol (Antioxidant), Chili Oleoresin.Peanut Sachet Ingredients: Peanuts, Tocopherol (An Antioxidant).Rice Noodles Ingredients: Rice Flour, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More