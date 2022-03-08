Ingredients

Sauce Ingredients: Sugar, Tamarind, Water, Sweet Radish, Shallot, Garlic, Glucose Syrup, Soybean Oil, Potassium Chloride, Miso (Soybeans, Rice, Salt), Salt, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein (Soybeans, Corn, Maltodextrin), Yeast Extract, Paprika Oleoresin, Lime Flavor, Rice Wine, Citric Acid, Alpha-tocopherol (Antioxidant), Chili Oleoresin.Peanut Sachet Ingredients: Peanuts, Tocopherol (An Antioxidant).Rice Noodles Ingredients: Rice Flour, Water, Modified Tapioca Starch.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.