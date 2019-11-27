Ingredients

Filling Mix (Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Kernel Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Dextrose, Sodium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Propylene Glycol Monostearate, Sodium Caseinate [Contains Milk], Acetylated Monoglycerides, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Maltodextrin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Aluminosilicate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Color), Crust Mix (Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Sugar, Palm and/or Canola Oil, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Invert Sugar, Leavening [Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate), Soy Lecithin, Salt, Chocolate, Natural Flavor), Fudge Topping (Sugar, Soybean Oil, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Cocoa, Coconut Oil, Cornstarch, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Natural Flavor).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More