Tasty Choco Mocha No Bake Chocolate Cake Dessert Kit
Product Details
Each no bake dessert kit contains chocolate crust mix, mocha pie filling mix, and chocolate fudge topping; you just need to add butter and milk to create this delicious chocolate mocha dessert treat! This no bake dessert is easy to prepare and takes little time. We suggest using our dessert kit during holiday gatherings, parties, picnics, or just as a regular treat. Tasty's no bake chocolate mocha bars are sure to please your friends and family with their smooth, velvety texture and rich, creamy chocolate flavor.
- Makes eight servings when sliced into single serve bars
- Just add milk and butter
- Premium quality ingredients with rich, creamy texture
- Chocolate crust mix, mocha filling mix, and chocolate fudge topping are all individually sealed
- Mix it up! Prepare according to package or try as chocolate cupcakes or choca mocha pie
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filling Mix (Sugar, Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Palm Kernel Oil, Corn Syrup Solids, Dextrose, Sodium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate, Propylene Glycol Monostearate, Sodium Caseinate [Contains Milk], Acetylated Monoglycerides, Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Maltodextrin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Aluminosilicate, Mono- and Diglycerides, Cellulose Gel, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Color), Crust Mix (Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Sugar, Palm and/or Canola Oil, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Invert Sugar, Leavening [Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate), Soy Lecithin, Salt, Chocolate, Natural Flavor), Fudge Topping (Sugar, Soybean Oil, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Cocoa, Coconut Oil, Cornstarch, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Natural Flavor).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
