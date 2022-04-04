Ingredients

Unbleached and Bleached Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Sugar Coating ( Dextrose , Modified Cornstarch , Palm Oil , Titanium Dioxide [ Color ] , Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil , Calcium Propionate , [ Preservative ] , Corn Starch , Artificial Flavor ) , Vegetable Oil ( Palm Oil and Soybean Oil ) , Sugar , Contains 2% : Or Less Of : Each Of : the Following : Soy Flour , Glycerine , Leavening , Sodium Bicarbonate , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Nonfat Milk Solids , Bleached Wheat Flour , Dextrose , Wheat Starch , Natural Flavor And Artificial FlavorS , Soy Lecithin , Distilled Monoglycerides , Enzymes , Whey ( Milk ) , Protein , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate , Modified Corn Starch , Propylene Glycol Monoesters , Egg Yolks , Tapioca Dextrin , Corn Dextrin , Yellow 5 and Yellow 5 Aluminum Lake , Karaya Gum , Colored with Turmeric and Annatto , Preserved with Sodium Propionate , Potassium Sorbate and Sorbic Acid .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

