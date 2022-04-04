Tastykake® Lemon Mini Donuts Perspective: front
Tastykake® Lemon Mini Donuts Perspective: left
Tastykake® Lemon Mini Donuts Perspective: right
Tastykake® Lemon Mini Donuts

10 ozUPC: 0002560008610
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium250mg10%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar13g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg6%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached and Bleached Enriched Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Reduced Iron , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Sugar Coating ( Dextrose , Modified Cornstarch , Palm Oil , Titanium Dioxide [ Color ] , Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil , Calcium Propionate , [ Preservative ] , Corn Starch , Artificial Flavor ) , Vegetable Oil ( Palm Oil and Soybean Oil ) , Sugar , Contains 2% : Or Less Of : Each Of : the Following : Soy Flour , Glycerine , Leavening , Sodium Bicarbonate , Sodium Aluminum Phosphate , Nonfat Milk Solids , Bleached Wheat Flour , Dextrose , Wheat Starch , Natural Flavor And Artificial FlavorS , Soy Lecithin , Distilled Monoglycerides , Enzymes , Whey ( Milk ) , Protein , Guar Gum , Xanthan Gum , Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate , Modified Corn Starch , Propylene Glycol Monoesters , Egg Yolks , Tapioca Dextrin , Corn Dextrin , Yellow 5 and Yellow 5 Aluminum Lake , Karaya Gum , Colored with Turmeric and Annatto , Preserved with Sodium Propionate , Potassium Sorbate and Sorbic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Fish and Their Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
