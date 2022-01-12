Ingredients

Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil and Soybean Oil), Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Cinnamon, Pecans, Salt, Wheat Flour, Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Dextrose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Polysorbate 80, Enzymes, Egg Yolks, Cinnamic Aldehyde, Colored With Extractives of Turmeric and Annatto Seed, Eggs, Cellulose Gum, Leavening (Baking Soda), Calcium Propionate and Sodium Propionate (To Retard Spoilage)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More