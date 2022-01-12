Tastykake® Pecan Swirls Rolls Perspective: front
Tastykake® Pecan Swirls Rolls Perspective: back
Tastykake® Pecan Swirls Rolls

6 ct / 6 ozUPC: 0002560000521
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1roll (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.17%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar7g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil and Soybean Oil), Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Cinnamon, Pecans, Salt, Wheat Flour, Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Dextrose, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Polysorbate 80, Enzymes, Egg Yolks, Cinnamic Aldehyde, Colored With Extractives of Turmeric and Annatto Seed, Eggs, Cellulose Gum, Leavening (Baking Soda), Calcium Propionate and Sodium Propionate (To Retard Spoilage)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
