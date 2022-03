Ingredients

: CAULIFLOWER CRUST (CAULIFLOWER, RICE FLOUR, WATER, CHIA FLOUR, RICE STARCH, PALM OIL, YEAST, AGAVE NECTAR, CANE SUGAR, SALT, CULTURED BROWN RICE, BROWN RICE, GARLIC POWDER, SPICES, CITRIC ACID, LACTIC ACID, FRUIT AND VEGETABLE NUTRIENT EXTRACT BLEND [CRANBERRY, APPLE, ORANGE, TOMATO, BROCCOLI, CARROT, AND SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS]), SAUCE (TOMATO PUREE, SALT, SUGAR, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, SPICES, GARLIC POWDER), VEGAN MOZZARELLA STYLE SHREDS (WATER, COCONUT OIL, MODIFIED POTATO STARCH, PEA PROTEIN, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF THE FOLLOWING: POWDERED CELLULOSE ADDED TO PREVENT CAKING, SALT, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, DEXTROSE, TRICALCIUM PHOSPHATE, FAVA BEAN PROTEIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, MODIFIED TAPIOCA STARCH, NATURAL FLAVOR, TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS [POTASSIUM SORBATE], XANTHAN GUM, CITRIC ACID, PECTIN, TRIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE, NATAMYCIN [A NATURAL MOLD INHIBITOR], LACTIC ACID STARTER CULTURE), VEGAN AMERICAN STYLE SHREDS (WATER, COCONUT OIL, MODIFIED POTATO STARCH, PEA PROTEIN, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF THE FOLLOWING: POWDERED CELLULOSE ADDED TO PREVENT CAKING, SALT, SOLUBLE CORN FIBER, DEXTROSE, TRICALCIUM PHOSPHATE, NATURAL FLAVOR, FAVA BEAN PROTEIN, HIGH OLEIC SUNFLOWER OIL, MODIFIED TAPIOCA STARCH, TO PRESERVE FRESHNESS [POTASSIUM SORBATE], XANTHAN GUM, CITRIC ACID, PECTIN, TRIPOTASSIUM PHOSPHATE, COLORED WITH [ANNATTO], LACTIC ACID STARTER CULTURE)

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.