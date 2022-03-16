Nutrition Facts

12.0 About servings per container

Serving size N/A

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1.5g 2% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g 0%

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 320mg 14%

Total Carbohydrate 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 6g 21% Sugar 7g 0%

Protein 6g 0%

Calcium 103mg 8%

Iron 2mg 10%

Potassium 179mg 4%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%