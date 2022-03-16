Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Tattooed Chef™ Gochujang Chow Mein with Zucchini Spirals
12 ozUPC: 0085001598293
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 About servings per container
Serving sizeN/A
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg14%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber6g21%
Sugar7g0%
Protein6g0%
Calcium103mg8%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium179mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
ZUCCHINI, CARROTS, BROCCOLI, WATER, RED BELL PEPPERS, GREEN BEANS, EDAMAME, TAMARI SOY SAUCE (WATER, SOYBEANS, SALT, ALCOHOL), RICE VINEGAR, GOCHUJANG SAUCE (TAPIOCA SYRUP, RED PEPPERS PASTE, CHILLI PEPPERS, GARLIC POWDER, ONION POWDER), SESAME OIL, GINGER, GARLIC, CORNSTARCH.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More