Tayama sous vide immersion circulator is a low cost, compact alternative to self contained sous vide water ovens. Easily clips to most 3.5 gallon pots, creating a classic sous vide system with utensils you already own. Get consistent and outrageously delicious results with sous vide steak, chicken, seafood and eggs. Home cooks can now easily rival five star steakhouses in surreal flavor and buttery textured food. Leave meat, poultry and fish to simmer for hours.

. Low cost, compact alternative to self contained sous vide water ovens. Get consistent and outrageously delicious results with sous vide steak, chicken, seafood and eggs. The genius of sous vide invites deep, penetrating flavor during the cooking process and soft, incredibly moist results. Exclusive active control thermostat incorporates precision temperature settings within +/- 0.01 Degree for complete accuracy and control over the entire cooking process. Enjoy a hassle free sous vide experience with the user friendly dial and digital display. Sleek design is durable and attractive for upscale kitchen and cooksBlack.4 lbs.16" x 10" x 8"