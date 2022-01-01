Having lunch just got easier! With Tayama Electric Heating Lunch Box, no more heating in the microwave to cause you any radiation, and portable enough to heat up anywhere you go. It is made of food grade PP material, and 304 stainless steel, making it heat resistance, and environmentally friendly. From parents, eating in the office, or kids, enjoying their meal during school, the whole family can finally be at ease when it comes to preparing delicious lunch for the day.

. Used for food storage and heating when traveling or heat up in the office.. Heats your meal evenly, and preserves moisture to enhance flavor.. Stainless steel inner food tray, and sealed outer container to keep food fresh.White.110 V.Stainless Steel.8x6x11