Features. Our products are assured for reliability and durability which has high quality and standard. Our products are designed with the up to date designs and creativity. Includes hygrometer to track indoor and outdoor humidity levels with daily min and max. Memory for temperature and humidity trackin. Atomic clock with alarm and calendar. 5 color bar humidty index indicator to track comfort levels. Includes wireless remote sensor for outdoor temperature and humidity tracking up to 200ft. transmissionSpecifications. Material Plastic. Color Black. Power Source BatteryPowered. Indoor or Outdoor Indoor and Outdoor. Length 5.39 in in.. Width 3.23 in.. Number of Batteries Required 4 Batteries. Indoor and Outdoor Indoor. Batteries Included No. Mounting Type Stand. Weight 1.44 lbs