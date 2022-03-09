Candy making made easy. The Taylor Adjustable Head Digital Candy Thermometer allows you to measure the temperature of your candy with ease and precision. An oversized LCD readout makes it easy to read the temperature throughout the cooking process and a high temperature range up to 450F ensures that you can measure your candy until its completely finished cooking. A stainless steel stem and pan clip allows you to fasten your thermometer securely to your cooking vessel so you are never splattered with hot sugar. This safe and user friendly candy thermometer will quickly become your go-to kitchen tool for creating sweets.

. Adjustable head for multiple viewing angles. Oversized 1 in. LCD readout. High-temperature range -40F- 450F or - 40C- 230C. 9 in. stainless steel stem pan clip. Hold button. Includes 1 LR44 branded battery