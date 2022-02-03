Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Taylor® Anti-Microbial Instant Read Meat Thermometer - Gray
1 ctUPC: 0007778409847
Purchase Options
Product Details
This kitchen tool originates from Taylor’s Commercial line, which follows the highest performance standards in cooking thermometers. Chefs trust this NFS-certified model’s durable construction, wide temperature range and precise measurement technology to provide only the most accurate food temperature readings.
- WATERPROOF: With this thermometer, never worry about getting splashes on it in the kitchen
- EASY TO READ: The large 1.25 LCD display provides at-a-glance readings from almost any angle
- SAFE AND CONVENIENT: An anti-microbial housing provides added safety and hygiene. A black nylon lanyard and pocket clip keep the meat thermometer close at all times
- FUNCTIONAL: Includes a HOLD feature to lock in temperatures for easier readings
- HIGHLY ACCURATE: Temperature range: -40 to 450 °F