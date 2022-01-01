Ingredients

CHICKEN SALAD (fully cooked roasted seasoned pulled chicken breast with rib meat [chicken breast with rib meat, water, sea salt, vinegar], savory mayonnaise [mayonnaise {soybean oil, eggs and egg yolks, water, distilled vinegar, sugar, salt, lemon juice concentrate, natural flavors}, spices], diced celery, yellow onion), CROISSANT (enriched wheat flour [wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid], water, butter [pasteurized cream, water], sugar, yeast, skim milk powder, salt, diacetyl tartaric acid esters of mono and diglycerides, wheat gluten, xanthan gum, beta-carotene [color]), GREEN LEAF LETTUCE.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More