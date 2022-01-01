Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant Perspective: front
Taylor Farms Chicken Salad Croissant

7.2 ozUPC: 0003022311099
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories480
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g41%
Saturated Fat11g55%
Trans Fat1g0%
Cholesterol90mg30%
Sodium800mg35%
Total Carbohydrate27g10%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar800g35%
Protein20g0%
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.9mg10%
Potassium380mg8%
Vitamin D2.1mcg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CHICKEN SALAD (fully cooked roasted seasoned pulled chicken breast with rib meat [chicken breast with rib meat, water, sea salt, vinegar], savory mayonnaise [mayonnaise {soybean oil, eggs and egg yolks, water, distilled vinegar, sugar, salt, lemon juice concentrate, natural flavors}, spices], diced celery, yellow onion), CROISSANT (enriched wheat flour [wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid], water, butter [pasteurized cream, water], sugar, yeast, skim milk powder, salt, diacetyl tartaric acid esters of mono and diglycerides, wheat gluten, xanthan gum, beta-carotene [color]), GREEN LEAF LETTUCE.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
