Ingredients

ROASTED GARLIC PANINI BREAD (enriched wheat flour, water, yeast, vegetable oil [canola or soybean], salt, wheat gluten, garlic, garlic powder, calcium propionate, garlic flavor [canola oil, natural garlic oil, BHA, BHT], fumaric acid, lactic acid), TAVERN STYLE HAM (cured with: water, dextrose, contains less than 2% of salt, sodium lactate, sodium phosphate, sodium diacetate, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite), HARD SALAMI WITH NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR ADDED (pork, salt, contains less than 2% of the following: dextrose, natural flavoring, wine, natural smoke flavor, garlic, lactic acid starter culture, sodium ascorbate, potassium nitrate, sodium nitrite), PEPPERONI (pork, beef, salt, contains 2% or less of: corn syrup, dextrose, flavorings, lactic acid starter culture, oleoresin of paprika, paprika, sodium erythorbate, sodium nitrite, spices), PROVOLONE CHEESE (unsmoked provolone cheese [pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes]), GREEN LEAF LETTUCE

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More