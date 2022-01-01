Ingredients

PRETZEL BUN (enriched wheat flour [wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid], water, sugar, palm oil, butter [milk], contains 2% or less of each of: salt, yeast, cultured wheat flour, vinegar, dried whey [whey {milk}, benzoyl peroxide {decolorant}], wheat gluten, sodium stearoyl lactylate, monoglycerides, calcium sulfate, wheat starch, whole wheat flour, sodium hydroxide), CAJUN STYLE ROAST BEEF TOP ROUND (beef, water, contains 2% or less of: vinegar, salt, sugar, dextrose, natural flavors, sodium phosphate. coated with: spices, salt, sugar, paprika, dehydrated garlic, dehydrated onion, dextrose, natural flavors, maltodextrin, extractives of paprika), MILD CHEDDAR CHEESE (pasteurized milk, cheese culture, salt, enzymes, annatto color), DIJON MUSTARD (distilled white vinegar, mustard seed, water, salt, white wine, citric acid, tartaric acid, fruit pectin, sugar, spice), GREEN LEAF LETTUCE.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More