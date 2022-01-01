Ingredients

ENGLISH MUFFIN (enriched flour [wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate,_x000D_ riboflavin, folic acid], water, yeast, degermed corn meal, contains 2% or less: salt, vegetable oil [canola_x000D_ or soy], sugar, wheat gluten, calcium propionate and sorbic acid [to preserve freshness], dough_x000D_ conditioners [monocalcium phosphate, DATEM, ascorbic acid, enzymes], corn starch), SCRAMBLED EGG_x000D_ (whole eggs, nonfat milk, water, soybean oil, salt, modified corn starch, xanthan gum, citric acid, soy_x000D_ lecithin [release agent]), FULLY COOKED TAVERN HAM WATER ADDED (pork cured with: water, dextrose,_x000D_ contains less than 2% of salt, sodium lactate, sodium diacetate, sodium phosphate, sodium erythorbate,_x000D_ sodium nitrite), PASTEURIZED PROCESS YELLOW AMERICAN CHEESE PRODUCT (cultured pasteurized_x000D_ milk and skim milk, buttermilk, milkfat, salt, contains less than 2% of sodium and potassium phosphates,_x000D_ tricalcium phosphate, lactic acid, milk protein concentrate, apo-carotenal and beta-carotene [colors],_x000D_ enzymes).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

