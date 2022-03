Ingredients

LAVASH FLATBREAD (ENRICHED UNBLEACHED WHEAT FLOUR [WHEAT FLOUR, MALTED BARLEY FLOUR, NIACIN, IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID], WATER, CANOLA OIL, SEA SALT, CULTURED WHEAT, OAT FIBER, SUGAR, BAKING POWDER [SODIUM ACID PYROPHOSPHATE, POTATO STARCH, SODIUM BICARBONATE], YEAST), TAVERN STYLE HAM WITH NATURAL JUICES (CURED WITH: WATER, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% SALT, SUGAR, POTASSIUM LACTATE, SODIUM DIACETATE, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, SODIUM ERYTHORBATE, SODIUM NITRITE), HARD SALAMI (PORK, SALT, DEXTROSE, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF BEEF, FLAVORINGS, LACTIC ACID STARTER CULTURE, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR, SODIUM NITRATE, SPICE, VITAMIN C [SODIUM ASCORBATE], BHA, BHT, CITRIC ACID), SHARP NON-SMOKED PROVOLONE CHEESE (PASTEURIZED MILK, CHEESE CULTURE, SALT, ENZYMES), PEPPERONI (PORK, SALT, CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF BEEF, DEXTROSE, FLAVORINGS, LACTIC ACID STARTER CULTURE, OLEORESIN OF PAPRIKA, SODIUM NITRATE, SPICES, VITAMIN C [SODIUM ASCORBATE], BHA, BHT WITH CITRIC ACID ADDED TO HELP PROTECT FLAVOR), ROASTED RED PEPPERS (RED PEPPERS, WATER, SALT CITRIC ACID AND CALCIUM CHLORIDE), GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, WHIPPED CREAM CHEESE SPREAD (PASTEURIZED MILK AND CREAM, SKIM MILK, WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, WHEY, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, SALT, CAROB BEAN GUM, XANTHAN GUM, GUAR GUM, LACTIC ACID, NATAMYCIN [A NATURAL MOLD INHIBITOR], VITAMIN A PALMITATE, CHEESE CULTURE).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

