Ingredients

MULTIGRAIN BREAD (WATER, WHITE WHOLE WHEAT FLOUR, UNBLEACHED FLOUR [WHEAT, MALTED BARLEY], SUNFLOWER SEED, BROWN SUGAR, WHEAT GLUTEN, FLAX SEED, WHEAT BRAN, CRACKED WHEAT, OAT MEAL, RYE MEAL, HONEY, BARLEY FLOUR, MILLET, BUCKWHEAT FLOUR, YEAST, MOLASSES, PALM OIL, CULTURED WHEAT, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF EACH OF THE FOLLOWING: WHEAT GERM, SALT, ENZYMES, MONOGLYCERIDES, SEA SALT, NATURAL FLAVOR, YEAST EXTRACT AND ASCORBIC ACID, ENRICHED WITH [NIACIN REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID ACID], POTASSIUM SORBATE. TOPPING: ROLLED OATS), MAPLE GLAZED TURKEY BREAST CARAMEL COLOR ADDED (TURKEY BREAST, WATER, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF MAPLE SYRUP, SUGAR, DEXTROSE, HONEY, SALT, VINEGAR, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, SODIUM ERYTHORBATE, SODIUM NITRITE. COATED WITH: HONEY, WATER, SUGAR, MAPLE SUGAR, VINEGAR, CARAMEL COLOR, COLLAGEN CASING), SLICED HAVARTI CHEESE (PASTEURIZED MILK, CHEESE CULTURE, SALT, ENZYMES), GREEN LEAF LETTUCE.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

