Ingredients

ROASTED TURKEY BREAST CARAMEL COLOR ADDED (turkey breast, water, contains less than 2% of potassium lactate, dextrose, salt, sodium phosphate, sodium diacetate, seasoning [yeast extract, salt, dextrose, turkey broth, maltodextrin, natural flavor]. coated with caramel color), LAVASH (enriched unbleached wheat flour [wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid], water, canola oil, sea salt, cultured wheat, oat fiber, sugar, baking powder [sodium acid pyrophosphate, potato starch, sodium bicarbonate], yeast), COLBY JACK CHEESE (pasteurized milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes, annatto), GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, ROASTED RED PEPPERS (red peppers, water, salt, citric acid: acidity regulator), WHIPPED CREAM CHEESE SPREAD (pasteurized milk and cream, skim milk, whey protein concentrate, whey, modified food starch, salt, carob bean gum, xanthan gum, lactic acid, natamycin [a natural mold inhibitor], vitamin A palmitate, cheese culture).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

