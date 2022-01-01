Ingredients

WHEAT TORTILLA (whole wheat flour, enriched bleached flour [wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid], water, vegetable shortening [soybean oil, vegetable mono & diglycerides, tocopherols {vitamin E} and vitamin C palmitate {as antioxidants}]. contains less than 2% of each of the following: salt, monoglycerides, leavening [sodium bicarbonate, sodium acid pyrophosphate, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate], potassium sorbate, calcium propionate, fumaric acid, guar gum, xanthan gum, sodium metabisulfite, microcrystalline cellulose, dicalcium phosphate), OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST CARAMEL COLOR ADDED (chicken breast, water, dextrose, contains less than 2% of potassium lactate, salt, sodium phosphate, sodium diacetate. coated with caramel color), CAESAR ROMANO DRESSING (canola oil, water, romano cheese [milk, culture, salt, enzymes], egg yolk, distilled vinegar, salt, dried garlic, dijon mustard [distilled vinegar, water, mustard seed, salt, white wine, citric acid, turmeric, tartaric acid, spices], sugar, lemon juice concentrate, anchovies, mustard flour, spice, xanthan gum), GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, WHIPPED CREAM CHEESE SPREAD (pasteurized milk and cream, skim milk, whey protein concentrate, whey, modified food starch, salt, carob bean gum, xanthan gum, lactic acid, natamycin [a natural mold inhibitor], vitamin A palmitate, cheese culture), ROMANO CHEESE (domestic romano cheese [pasteurized cow's milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes], powdered cellulose added to prevent caking, natamycin [a natural mold inhibitor]).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

