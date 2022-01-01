Taylor Farms Roasted Chicken Caesar Wrap Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Taylor Farms Roasted Chicken Caesar Wrap

9 ozUPC: 0003022311223
Purchase Options

Product Details

With oven roasted chicken breast, caesar dressing, cream cheese, and romano cheese.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/2 WRAP
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat19g24%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium780mg34%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar1g0%
Protein14g0%
Calcium110mg8%
Iron1.2mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
WHEAT TORTILLA (whole wheat flour, enriched bleached flour [wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid], water, vegetable shortening [soybean oil, vegetable mono & diglycerides, tocopherols {vitamin E} and vitamin C palmitate {as antioxidants}]. contains less than 2% of each of the following: salt, monoglycerides, leavening [sodium bicarbonate, sodium acid pyrophosphate, corn starch, monocalcium phosphate], potassium sorbate, calcium propionate, fumaric acid, guar gum, xanthan gum, sodium metabisulfite, microcrystalline cellulose, dicalcium phosphate), OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN BREAST CARAMEL COLOR ADDED (chicken breast, water, dextrose, contains less than 2% of potassium lactate, salt, sodium phosphate, sodium diacetate. coated with caramel color), CAESAR ROMANO DRESSING (canola oil, water, romano cheese [milk, culture, salt, enzymes], egg yolk, distilled vinegar, salt, dried garlic, dijon mustard [distilled vinegar, water, mustard seed, salt, white wine, citric acid, turmeric, tartaric acid, spices], sugar, lemon juice concentrate, anchovies, mustard flour, spice, xanthan gum), GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, WHIPPED CREAM CHEESE SPREAD (pasteurized milk and cream, skim milk, whey protein concentrate, whey, modified food starch, salt, carob bean gum, xanthan gum, lactic acid, natamycin [a natural mold inhibitor], vitamin A palmitate, cheese culture), ROMANO CHEESE (domestic romano cheese [pasteurized cow's milk, cheese cultures, salt, enzymes], powdered cellulose added to prevent caking, natamycin [a natural mold inhibitor]).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More