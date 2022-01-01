Ingredients

TUNA SALAD (yellowfin tuna [tuna, water, salt], savory mayonnaise base [mayonnaise {soybean oil, eggs and egg yolks, water, distilled vinegar, sugar, salt, lemon juice concentrate, natural flavors}, spices], diced celery, diced red onion), CROISSANT (enriched flour [wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid], water, butter, sugar, yeast. contains 2% or less of the following: salt, whey, modified corn starch, calcium propionate [preservative], ascorbic acid, enzymes), GREEN LEAF LETTUCE

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tuna and its Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More