Taylor Farms Tuna Salad Croissant Perspective: front
Taylor Farms Tuna Salad Croissant

7.8 ozUPC: 0003022311097
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving size1 CONTAINER
Amount per serving
Calories610
% Daily value*
Total Fat39g50%
Saturated Fat12g60%
Trans Fat1g0%
Cholesterol85mg28%
Sodium640mg28%
Total Carbohydrate39g14%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar6g0%
Protein24g0%
Calcium30mg2%
Iron3.1mg15%
Potassium260mg6%
Vitamin D6mcg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
TUNA SALAD (yellowfin tuna [tuna, water, salt], savory mayonnaise base [mayonnaise {soybean oil, eggs and egg yolks, water, distilled vinegar, sugar, salt, lemon juice concentrate, natural flavors}, spices], diced celery, diced red onion), CROISSANT (enriched flour [wheat flour, malted barley flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid], water, butter, sugar, yeast. contains 2% or less of the following: salt, whey, modified corn starch, calcium propionate [preservative], ascorbic acid, enzymes), GREEN LEAF LETTUCE

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Tuna and its Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.