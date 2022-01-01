Taylor Farms Veggies and Hummus Snacking Meal Perspective: front
Taylor Farms Veggies and Hummus Snacking Meal

15 ozUPC: 0003022311312
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 About servings per container
Serving size85 grams
Amount per serving
Calories330
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g10%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol780mg34%
Sodium35mg13%
Total Carbohydrate6g21%
Dietary Fiber7g0%
Sugar1g2%
Protein7g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES (rice, onion, vine leaves, water, sunflower oil, dill, salt, mint, allspice, citric acid), HUMMUS (fresh steamed chickpeas, sunflower oil, olive oil, sesame tahini, water, sea salt, citric acid, roasted garlic, guar gum, cumin), CARROTS, FLATBREAD (enriched wheat flour [wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, ascorbic acid added as a dough conditioner, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, enzyme, folic acid], water, buttermilk [skim milk, dry buttermilk, bacterial culture], soybean and/or canola oil, modified wheat starch, cultured wheat flour, sugar, salt, ghee [clarified butter], dextrose, acacia, leavening [sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate], yeast, vegetable mono- and diglycerides, enzymes)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

