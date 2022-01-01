Ingredients

STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES (rice, onion, vine leaves, water, sunflower oil, dill, salt, mint, allspice, citric acid), HUMMUS (fresh steamed chickpeas, sunflower oil, olive oil, sesame tahini, water, sea salt, citric acid, roasted garlic, guar gum, cumin), CARROTS, FLATBREAD (enriched wheat flour [wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, ascorbic acid added as a dough conditioner, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, enzyme, folic acid], water, buttermilk [skim milk, dry buttermilk, bacterial culture], soybean and/or canola oil, modified wheat starch, cultured wheat flour, sugar, salt, ghee [clarified butter], dextrose, acacia, leavening [sodium acid pyrophosphate, sodium bicarbonate], yeast, vegetable mono- and diglycerides, enzymes)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More