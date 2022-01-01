Taylor Farms Veggies and Ranch Snacking Meal Perspective: front
Taylor Farms Veggies and Ranch Snacking Meal

15 ozUPC: 0003022311313
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 About servings per container
Serving size85 grams
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat5g2%
Cholesterol270mg12%
Sodium8mg3%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g0%
Protein2g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CARROTS, GREEK YOGURT RANCH DRESSING (non fat greek yogurt [cultured skim milk, milk protein concentrate, corn starch, tapioca starch, carrageenan, locust bean gum], canola oil, water, salt, apple cider vinegar, distilled vinegar, egg yolk, dried garlic, lactic acid, gluconic acid, spices, acacia gum, dried onion, xanthan gum, dextrose, maltodextrin, dried chive, whey powder, skim milk powder, natural flavors, modified corn starch, butter extractives).

Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

