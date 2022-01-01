Ingredients

CARROTS, GREEK YOGURT RANCH DRESSING (non fat greek yogurt [cultured skim milk, milk protein concentrate, corn starch, tapioca starch, carrageenan, locust bean gum], canola oil, water, salt, apple cider vinegar, distilled vinegar, egg yolk, dried garlic, lactic acid, gluconic acid, spices, acacia gum, dried onion, xanthan gum, dextrose, maltodextrin, dried chive, whey powder, skim milk powder, natural flavors, modified corn starch, butter extractives).

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More