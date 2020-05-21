Taza Chocolate Coffee Dark Chocolate Mexicano Discs Perspective: front
Taza Chocolate Coffee Dark Chocolate Mexicano Discs

2.7 ozUPC: 0089845600155
We use Oaxacan stone mills to craft full-flavored, Mexican-style chocolate. Enjoy as is, or as traditional Mexican hot chocolate!

  • Mexican Style Stone Ground Chocolate
  • Contains 2 Discs
  • Kosher
  • Direct Trade
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy & Soy Free

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**