We use Oaxacan stone mills to craft full-flavored, Mexican-style chocolate. Enjoy as is, or as traditional Mexican hot chocolate!

Mexican Style Stone Ground Chocolate

Contains 2 Discs

Kosher

Direct Trade

Gluten Free

Dairy & Soy Free

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**