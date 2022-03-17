Taza Chocolate Guajillo Chili Dark Chocolate Mexicano Discs
Product Details
Tazo stone grinds cacao beans into perfectly unrefined, minimally processed chocolate with bold flavor and texture, unlike anything you have ever tasted.
- 50% dark
- Mexican style stone ground chocolate
- Contains 2 discs
- Kosher
- Direct trade
- Gluten free
- Dairy and soy free
- Non-GMO
**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Cacao Beans, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Chili Powder
Allergen Info
May contain CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More