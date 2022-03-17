Taza Chocolate Guajillo Chili Dark Chocolate Mexicano Discs Perspective: front
Taza Chocolate Guajillo Chili Dark Chocolate Mexicano Discs

2.7 ozUPC: 0089845600124
Tazo stone grinds cacao beans into perfectly unrefined, minimally processed chocolate with bold flavor and texture, unlike anything you have ever tasted.

  • 50% dark
  • Mexican style stone ground chocolate
  • Contains 2 discs
  • Kosher
  • Direct trade
  • Gluten free
  • Dairy and soy free
  • Non-GMO

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1.38oz (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar21g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cacao Beans, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Chili Powder

Allergen Info
May contain CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS.

