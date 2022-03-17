Tazo stone grinds cacao beans into perfectly unrefined, minimally processed chocolate with bold flavor and texture, unlike anything you have ever tasted.

50% dark

Mexican style stone ground chocolate

Contains 2 discs

Kosher

Direct trade

Gluten free

Dairy and soy free

Non-GMO

**Heat-sensitive item: If items are being shipped to your home, we strongly recommend using Overnight Shipping to your daytime location to ensure quality. Shipping to certain locations during hot weather is not recommended.**