Taza Chocolate Organic Salted Almond Dark Chocolate Mexicano Discs Candy
2.7 ozUPC: 0089845600120
Product Details
Stone ground, organic Mexican-style dark chocolate discs with fresh roasted almonds and sea salt ground right in. Experience chocolate with true grit! Two discs in each package, perfect for sharing.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g17%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar20g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Cacao Beans , Organic Almonds , Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Almond and Almond Products. May contain CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS.
Disclaimer
