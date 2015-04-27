Inspired by our passion for Mexican chocolate traditions, we hand-carve granite millstones to make these rustic, organic dark Mexican style chocolate discs bursting with bright tastes and gloriously gritty textures.

Taza Direct Trade means more money for farmers, the best cacao for us, and seriously good chocolate for you. It starts with Taza Direct Trade. We said no to predatory middlemen and abusive labor practices. We created the chocolate industry’s first third-party certified Direct Trade cacao sourcing program, to ensure quality and transparency for all. We have real, face-to-face relationships with growers who respect the environment and fair labor practices. They provide us with the best organic cacao, and we pay them prices significantly higher than Fair Trade. In fact, you can see exactly what we pay them, in our groundbreaking Annual Cacao Sourcing Transparency Reports.

At Taza Chocolate we make stone ground chocolate that is seriously good and fair for all. Cacao is so complex in flavor that we want to let it shout loud and proud. That is why we do less to bring you more. We stone grind organic cacao beans into perfectly unrefined, minimally processed chocolate with bold flavor and texture, unlike anything you have ever tasted.