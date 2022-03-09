TAZO Awake English Breakfast Black Tea is an unsweetened tea that gives you a bold and energizing morning tea. Enjoy this unique and invigorating tea at any time of day. Each pack contains 20 individual English breakfast tea bags for your convenience. Quick and easy to make; you only need hot water! Start your day full steam ahead with a delicious cup of our black breakfast tea. This bold tea is also available as K-Cup Pods and you may also enjoy our Earl Grey tea or our range of black teas and flavored black teas.

