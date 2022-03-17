Hover to Zoom
Tazo Awake English Breakfast Black Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 1079452200234
Purchase Options
Product Details
Tazo Awake English Breakfast Black Tea is an unsweetened tea to help give you a bold and energizing boost with your morning tea. Enjoy this unique and invigorating caffeinated tea at any time of day. This box contains 20 individual English breakfast tea bags for your convenience. Add one Tazo tea bag to a cup, top it up with hot water, and let it brew for 5 minutes to release all the freshness inside. Start your day full steam ahead with a delicious cup of our black breakfast tea. This bold tea is also available as K-Cup Pods, and you may also enjoy our Earl Grey tea or our range of black teas and flavored black teas.
Benefits:
- Awaken your senses: sip the caffeinated tea in these English Breakfast tea bags to awaken your senses.
- Bold in every bag: this box contains 20 individual black tea bags for a bolder, more robust traditional breakfast-style tea.
- Bright blend: Awake English Breakfast tea is a bright blend of malty black teas that are expertly handpicked, never pre-blended, and sourced from communities around the world.
- Invigorating tea: Tazo Awake English Breakfast tea is a traditional breakfast-style black tea that is invigorating any time of the day.
- Range of enjoyment: Tazo also creates this delicious, naturally flavored black tea in convenient K-cup pods for easy enjoyment.
- Serve it hot: this black tea is best enjoyed as a hot tea to feel most invigorated.