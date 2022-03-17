Tazo Awake English Breakfast Black Tea is an unsweetened tea to help give you a bold and energizing boost with your morning tea. Enjoy this unique and invigorating caffeinated tea at any time of day. This box contains 20 individual English breakfast tea bags for your convenience. Add one Tazo tea bag to a cup, top it up with hot water, and let it brew for 5 minutes to release all the freshness inside. Start your day full steam ahead with a delicious cup of our black breakfast tea. This bold tea is also available as K-Cup Pods, and you may also enjoy our Earl Grey tea or our range of black teas and flavored black teas.

Benefits: