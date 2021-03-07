Tazo Chai Skinny Latte Black Tea Concentrate
Product Details
TAZO Skinny Chai Latte Black Tea Concentrate is a blend of black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and vanilla. TAZO spiced chai latte is a liquid concentrate, so to experience a deliciously smooth tea, add your favorite milk to the chai mix tea on a 1 to 1 ratio. Enjoy the aromatic blend hot or turn it into a chai iced tea.
- SERVE HOT OR ICED: You can enjoy this chai concentrate hot or as a part of your iced tea mix, both make an incredibly delicious treat
- DELIGHTFUL BLEND: The spiced chai latte is a delightful combination of black tea, cardamom and other spices. Then sweetened with honey!
- SKINNY TEA: TAZO Skinny Chai Latte Black tea Concentrate is a smooth and flavorful blend with 45% fewer calories than classic chai
- RANGE OF LATTES: You may also enjoy TAZO decaf chai latte and organic chai latte among our chai concentrates
- EASY TO BREW: TAZO chai latte is a liquid concentrate, so to experience a deliciously smooth tea, add your favorite milk to the chai mix tea on a 1 to 1 ratio
- EXOTIC SENSATIONS: Experience exotic sensations of this flavored tea, while savoring a chai latte with less caffein
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
An Infusion of (Water, Black Tea, Black Pepper, Ginger, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cloves, Star Anise, Natural Flavors), Cane Sugar, Honey, Ginger Juice, Natural Flavors, Vanilla Extract, Citric Acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More