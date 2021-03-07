Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.75cup concentrate (180 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 5mg 0.22%

Total Carbohydrate 14g 5.09% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 13g

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0.5mg 2%

Potassium 5mg 0%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%