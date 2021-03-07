Tazo Chai Skinny Latte Black Tea Concentrate Perspective: front
Tazo Chai Skinny Latte Black Tea Concentrate Perspective: back
Tazo Chai Skinny Latte Black Tea Concentrate Perspective: left
Tazo Chai Skinny Latte Black Tea Concentrate Perspective: right
Tazo Chai Skinny Latte Black Tea Concentrate Perspective: bottom
Tazo Chai Skinny Latte Black Tea Concentrate

32 fl ozUPC: 0079452200142
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

TAZO Skinny Chai Latte Black Tea Concentrate is a blend of black tea, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and vanilla. TAZO spiced chai latte is a liquid concentrate, so to experience a deliciously smooth tea, add your favorite milk to the chai mix tea on a 1 to 1 ratio. Enjoy the aromatic blend hot or turn it into a chai iced tea.

  • SERVE HOT OR ICED: You can enjoy this chai concentrate hot or as a part of your iced tea mix, both make an incredibly delicious treat
  • DELIGHTFUL BLEND: The spiced chai latte is a delightful combination of black tea, cardamom and other spices. Then sweetened with honey!
  • SKINNY TEA: TAZO Skinny Chai Latte Black tea Concentrate is a smooth and flavorful blend with 45% fewer calories than classic chai
  • RANGE OF LATTES: You may also enjoy TAZO decaf chai latte and organic chai latte among our chai concentrates
  • EASY TO BREW: TAZO chai latte is a liquid concentrate, so to experience a deliciously smooth tea, add your favorite milk to the chai mix tea on a 1 to 1 ratio
  • EXOTIC SENSATIONS: Experience exotic sensations of this flavored tea, while savoring a chai latte with less caffein

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75cup concentrate (180 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium5mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
An Infusion of (Water, Black Tea, Black Pepper, Ginger, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Cloves, Star Anise, Natural Flavors), Cane Sugar, Honey, Ginger Juice, Natural Flavors, Vanilla Extract, Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.