Tazo Iced Passion® Caffeine-Free Herbal Tea Concentrate
Tazo Iced Passion® Caffeine-Free Herbal Tea Concentrate
Tazo Iced Passion® Caffeine-Free Herbal Tea Concentrate
Tazo Iced Passion® Caffeine-Free Herbal Tea Concentrate
Tazo Iced Passion® Caffeine-Free Herbal Tea Concentrate

32 fl ozUPC: 0079452200143
Product Details

TAZO Iced Passion Herbal Tea Concentrate is a refreshing herbal tea infused with the exuberant flavors of hibiscus, orange peel, rose hips, passion fruit flavor, and a lively hint of cinnamon. Each carton is filled with 32 oz of delicious Iced Passion Herbal Tea. Simply mix equal parts of Iced Passion Concentrate with water, lemonade, or your favorite sparkling water for a delicious and refreshing cup of tea. Serve with ice, and enjoy the fresh infusion of tropical paradise.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75cup concentrate (180 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
An Infusion of (Water, Hibiscus Flowers, Natural Tropical Flavors, Citric Acid, Licorice Root, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, Rose Hips, Lemongrass, Fruit Juice Extract [For Color]), Cane Sugar, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More