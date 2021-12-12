TAZO Iced Passion Herbal Tea Concentrate is a refreshing herbal tea infused with the exuberant flavors of hibiscus, orange peel, rose hips, passion fruit flavor, and a lively hint of cinnamon. Each carton is filled with 32 oz of delicious Iced Passion Herbal Tea. Simply mix equal parts of Iced Passion Concentrate with water, lemonade, or your favorite sparkling water for a delicious and refreshing cup of tea. Serve with ice, and enjoy the fresh infusion of tropical paradise.