Tazo Iced Tea Hibiscus Passion Herbal Tea Bottle
42 fl ozUPC: 0004850020368
Product Details
A vibrant herbal infusion of hibiscus, orange peel and cinnamon.
- Caffeine free
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tea Infusion ( Water , Organic Hibiscus Flowers , Organic Orange Peel , Organic Cinnamon ) , Organic Cane Sugar , Organic Natural Flavor , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.