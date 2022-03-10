Tazo Organic Chai Black Tea Bags are a warm blend of black tea with cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, and spices to help you experience a true moment of comfort during the day. Sip this spiced chai as your morning tea to start your day or as an afternoon refresher.

Packed in 20 individual chai black tea bags

Unsweetened

Add one of the tea bags to a cup, add hot water, and let steep for 2 minutes