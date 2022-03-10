Tazo Organic Chai Latte Black Tea Concentrate Perspective: front
Tazo Organic Chai Latte Black Tea Concentrate Perspective: back
Tazo Organic Chai Latte Black Tea Concentrate Perspective: left
Tazo Organic Chai Latte Black Tea Concentrate Perspective: right
Tazo Organic Chai Latte Black Tea Concentrate Perspective: top
Tazo Organic Chai Latte Black Tea Concentrate Perspective: bottom
Tazo Organic Chai Latte Black Tea Concentrate

32 fl ozUPC: 0079452270400
Product Details

Tazo Organic Chai Latte Concentrate is a blend of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper & spices. Made with pure tea, the spiced chai tea has deliciously vibrant flavor. Enjoy this blend of organic chai tea while you sit back and relax. Tazo chai latte is a liquid concentrate, so for rich flavor, add your favorite milk to the chai mix tea on a 1 to 1 ratio. Then relax, and enjoy the aromatic blend hot or iced.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.75cup concentrate (180 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar24g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium5mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
An Infusion of (Water, Black Tea*, Black Pepper*, Ginger Root*, Cardamon*, Cinnamon*, Cloves*, Star Anise*, Natural Flavors*), Cane Sugar*, Honey*, Ginger Juice*, Natural Flavors, Vanilla Extract*, Citric Acid, *Organic

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
