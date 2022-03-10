Tazo Organic Chai Latte Concentrate is a blend of black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper & spices. Made with pure tea, the spiced chai tea has deliciously vibrant flavor. Enjoy this blend of organic chai tea while you sit back and relax. Tazo chai latte is a liquid concentrate, so for rich flavor, add your favorite milk to the chai mix tea on a 1 to 1 ratio. Then relax, and enjoy the aromatic blend hot or iced.