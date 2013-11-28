Tazo Refresh Mint Herbal Tea is an invigorating infusion of peppermint tea and spearmint tea with a pinch of tarragon spice for an extra kick. There are 20 individually wrapped mint tea bags each to preserve the freshness you love in every box! Add one Tazo tea bag to a cup, top it up with hot water, and let it brew for 5 minutes to release all the minty freshness inside. Enjoy our Refresh Mint hot for an invigorating flavor or cold for a spot of cool refreshment.This unsweetened tea is caffeine-free, making it the perfect tea for any time of day.