Tazo Wild Sweet Orange Herbal Tea is filled with a juicy infusion of orange peel, citrus herbs, lemongrass, licorice root, and tangy hibiscus. This unsweetened tea is blended with the perfect combination of herbs and citrus to make the best cup of tea. With 20 individually wrapped herbal tea bags that preserve the freshness you love in every box, you can enjoy this caffeine-free tea any time of day! Add one Tazo tea bag to a cup, top it up with hot water, and let it brew for 5 minutes to release all the bright freshness inside. Enjoy our orange tea hot for an invigorating flavor or cold for a spot of cool refreshment.

Caffeine-free

Bright, bold citrus flavor and no added sugar

Non-GMO Project Verified