TAZO Zen Green Tea is a refreshing infusion of green tea with lemon verbena, lemongrass, spearmint, and mint teas to help you experience a true moment of Zen during the day. Sip this green tea blend as your morning tea to start your day or as an afternoon refresher. This relaxing and calming tea blend is carefully presented in individually wrapped tea bags to preserve the freshness you love! This unsweetened tea is also quick and easy to make; add one TAZO tea bag to a cup, top it up with hot water, and let it brew for 5 minutes to release all the calming goodness inside.

Benefits: