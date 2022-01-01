Hover to Zoom
TCG Toys 30375755 Peppa Pig Wood Jigsaw Puzzle - 12 Piece - Assorted Designs
1UPC: 0068614138820
Toys play a crucial part in development of a child. Toys as simple as wooden blocks or numbered puzzle, develops cognitive and physical skills. Complex puzzles, remote control cars, bubble guns helps learn and analyse cause effects and spatial relationships. Babies tend to play more and more with such toys and make themselves happy. Children's attitude towards their toys nurtures them big way.Features
- Peppa Pig Wood Jigsaw Puzzle
- 12 Piece
- Measures: 10.63 x 7.60 in.